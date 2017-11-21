Fears luxury hotel at Chester's Old Bishop's Palace could fuel crime

FEARS have been raised that a new luxury hotel and wedding venue could fuel crime and disorder in Chester city centre.

Planning permission has already been granted to convert the 18th century Old Bishop's Palace, which overlooks the River Dee on Little St John Street.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council leader and Chester City ward member Cllr Samantha Dixon has objected to an application for a premises licence outlining concerns about noise and anti-social behaviour.

Members of the council's Licensing Act Sub-Committee are due to consider the proposals at a meeting today.

If approved, the licence would allow the hotel’s owners to serve alcohol, play music and put on plays and other performances any time between 8am and 2am Monday to Sunday.

Cheshire Police and Environmental Health have also expressed reservations and have listed conditions that must be adhered to, including CCTV installation and noise reduction measures.

In a letter to the council's licensing team, Cllr Dixon stated her belief the application could spark crime and disorder, and create a “public nuisance”.

“I object to the proposal for increased licensed activity beyond midnight in Chester city centre because of the detrimental impact it has on residents living in the core of the city,” she wrote.

“Egress and ingress to these premises are from an area already the location of considerable crime and disorder and anti-social activity (namely St John Street and Pepper Street) and I am concerned this application will add more alcohol-related activity into the city’s streets after midnight.”

Cllr Dixon also suggested the lengthy opening hours could create noise issues for people living in nearby streets, such as Duke Street and Park Street, and even across the river in Queen's Park.

“The Dee's banks act as a 'bowl' which amplifies noise and so for that reason I do not believe external activity should take place in the grounds of the premises between the hours of 21:00-08:00 to allow local residents to avoid noise nuisance,” she wrote.

The three-storey, Grade II listed building will be turned into a luxury 24-room hotel, conference and wedding venue by applicant Sanguine Hospitality.

Built for Samuel Peploe, then Bishop of Chester, construction of the palace originally began in 1745 and was completed in 1751.

It became the official residence of the bishops of Chester in 1865, and continued to be used for this purpose until the 1920s.

It then was converted for use as a YMCA hostel before being converted into commercial offices in the 1980s.

It has been empty now for a number of years.