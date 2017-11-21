Chester aid worker helps refugees in Bangladesh

AN aid worker from Chester has travelled to Bangladesh to help with a burgeoning refugee crisis.

Becky Mallows is now working with Christian Aid in Cox’s Bazar, supporting the response to the Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

The charity has been helping all communities displaced by fighting in Rakhine State, and Rohingya Muslims who have crossed the country’s border into Bangladesh as refugees.

Becky, Christian Aid emergency programme officer, said: “Over 600,000 people have fled Myanmar and made the long, treacherous journey across the border into Bangladesh.

“They are exhausted and desperate and many of them have witnessed terrible violence or lost loved ones.

“The cramped conditions and changing weather conditions make life for those living in the camps very difficult.”

Violence in Myanmar that escalated in August has led to one of the biggest mass movements of people in recent decades.

A wave of refugees began fleeing the country after Myanmar responded to an attack by Rohingya militants on more than 20 police posts that reportedly left 12 members of the security forces dead.

Amnesty International said security forces then went on to carry out a “targeted campaign of widespread and systematic murder, rape and burning”.

More than 600,000 people have fled the violence, bringing the total number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to around 900,000.

Becky, who attended Christleton High School, added: “We are providing food, emergency shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene services to those in need.

“With our local partners, we’ve set up a medical team of doctors, paramedics and nurses that treats between 200 and 300 people per day in a health clinic in Jamtoli camp.”

The Myanmar government said at least 400 people have been killed, describing most of them as "terrorists".

Estimates from the United Nations (UN) in September put the death toll at least 1,000.

The UN has described the latest mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar as “the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis” and “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

The government of Myanmar, a mainly Buddhist country, claims the Rohingya people are illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh and has denied them citizenship.

But the Rohingya – who have their own language and culture – say they are descendants of Muslim traders who have lived in the region for generations.