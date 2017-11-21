Cheshire's emergency services to join forces for magical Christmas concert at Chester Cathedral

THE region's lifesavers will join forces to celebrate Christmas next week.

Next Tuesday sees the popular Emergency Services Christmas Carol Concert take place at Chester Cathedral.

The magical night on November 28 and will see Cheshire Constabulary, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service join forces to provide a free evening of traditional Christmas carols and festive music, in the magical setting of the cathedral on Abbey Square.

With soaring voices from members of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Choir, children from Wharton Church of England Primary School and Bexton Primary School, the evening promises something for all the family.

The Cheshire Constabulary band will also be there playing brass and drums to entertain the audience.

The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, has an exciting programme with favourite carols such as O Come, All Ye Faithful and Once in Royal David’s City mingled in with traditional readings, and lasts for about an hour.

Chief fire officer Paul Hancock says: “We have been running the concert in conjunction with our fellow emergency services for the last 13 years now and have found it to be extremely popular.

“The concert is a fantastic opportunity for people to get into the Christmas spirit by joining in with the festive music in the magnificent surroundings of Chester Cathedral.”

There will also be a performance by Warrington Signing Choir as part of the concert.

Acting chief constable Janette McCormick said: “In protecting people and responding to emergencies our staff increasingly work together in partnership. It is only fitting therefore, that we also join together outside our day to day work for this seasonal celebration.

“Chester Cathedral is a wonderful setting for our joint event and we hope everyone comes along to enjoy the festive atmosphere.”

Representatives from each of the emergency services will be there in uniform along with local dignitaries and anyone else who would like to attend the free evening.

The Cathedral doors open at 7pm for the concert which starts at 7.30pm.