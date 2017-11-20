Hundreds of children will light up Chester's Christmas lantern parade

The countdown to Christmas continues in Chester next week with another event sure to pull the crowds.

The annual Lantern Parade – featuring hundreds of local school children – will light up the city cenrte on Thursday, November 30.

It all begins at Chester’s Christmas Market at 7pm, when the youngsters will pick up their homemade lanterns and walk along St Werburgh Street, accompanied by the Queen of Light. They will then head along Eastgate Street to the Cross and down Bridge Street before turning around and heading for Northgate Street.

The parade ends back at the Christmas Market in Town Hall Square.

Primary Schools taking part this year include Cherry Grove, Belgrave, Boughton Heath, Hoole, Chester Bluecoat, Dee Point and Tarporley.

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member for Communities and Wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “This is always a popular festive parade.

"The lanterns have been made by the children in workshops led by Chester artist Russell Kirk.

“Russell has made structures for parades including the Twelve Days of Christmas, Midsummer Watch, Winter Watch and Diwali. His Queen of Light structure adds to the Lantern Parade spectacle.”

The Lantern Parade is part of Chester’s Christmas celebrations that include the festive market in Town Hall Square, Chester Zoo’s Lantern Magic, Chester Cathedral’s Christmas Tree Festival, The Winter Watch Parade (December 7) and the combined Saturnalia and Winter Watch Parade (December 14).

Park and Ride buses are running up to 9pm on every late night shopping Thursday, with the last bus at about 9pm instead of 7pm. For the whole of the last shopping week before Christmas, Monday, December 18 until Friday, December 22, the last bus will also be approximately 9pm.