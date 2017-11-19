Chester's deaf football team reforms and issues player appeal

A team for deaf footballers has reformed and is looking for new players.

Chester Deaf Football Club, first founded in 1947, is being kick started again by Erica Jones who works for the Deafness Support Network in Chester.

Erica is rebuilding a youth team with coaches Mike Ritchie and Paul Southall after the club disbanded in 2000.

The football team welcomes deaf, hard of hearing and hearing children.

Erica said “We use everything. It’s called total communication, using sign, gesture, speech and demonstration. It is very visual, we don’t use a whistle, we use a flag.”

The Cheshire FA gave Erica the initial funding needed to revive the team.

Erica said: “It was a shame that it finished. When the FA offered the funding it was a perfect opportunity. I saw a need for deaf children. The young kids haven’t been doing much sport. It’s been too long really.

“The FA contacted me saying they had funding for disability football which included deaf. The Cheshire FA paid for pitches, interpreters and equipment.”

Chester Deaf Football Club are looking for young boys and girls aged between eight and 16 years old to come and play and have fun.

“We may look to run an adult team in the future but for now we are just concentrating on the youth team,” Erica added.

Mike and Paul are running training sessions every Saturday from 10am-11am at Goals Chester on the Sealand Industrial Estate.

If you or anyone you know is interested in joining the team email Erica Jones at chesterdfc@outlook.com.

Additional funding is now required to help with advertising, equipment and a kit.

The club are hoping to secure funds from The Aviva Community Fund.

To support the team you can vote for Chester Deaf Football Club before November 21 at: www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/ voting/project/view/17-2651