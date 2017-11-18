RSPCA charity shop in Chester to re-open on Monday after refurb

A CHARITY shop in Chester that raises money to help animals is set to re-open after a refurbishment.

The RSPCA shop on Christleton Road has been closed for several months while work was carried out but is due to open its doors again on Monday, November 20.

Staff and volunteers are now calling on people to continue supporting them to help the many animals in the charity’s care.

Branch manager Peter Hattam said: “The improvement works have taken much longer than expected but with the help of the current committed band of volunteers who work at the shop it will be re-stocked and ready for business again on November 20.

“I am extremely grateful to all those who supported the shop in the past and who have made kind donations of clothes and other items.

“Big thanks also go to the customers who purchased goods and by so doing helped the many cats and dogs in our care, looking for a new forever home from our Animal Re-homing Centre in Wallasey.”

In 2016 the Branch cared for more than 1,000 cats and dogs and re-homed 974 cats, 38 dogs and 40 other pets including rabbits.

The Chester charity shop helped to raise over £25,000 last year, with the help of volunteers who give of their time freely. All of the money goes into looking after the cats and dogs at the Animal Centre.

The branch is a separately run charity and receives no government funding and needs to continue to raise its own funds to carry out the valuable work in providing re-homing opportunities for unwanted or neglected pets and to help reduce suffering and cruelty across the Chester and Wirral areas.

The shop's opening hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 9.30 am and 3.30pm, and Saturday between 9.30 am and noon.