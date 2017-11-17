Liverpool Road in Chester closed after 'manhole explosion'

An electrical fault caused a manhole to explode on a busy Chester street.

Liverpool Road, one of the main approach routes to the city, has been closed in both directions since the incident, at about 10am.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area, Cheshire police confirmed.

Residents in the nearby area are being advised to stay indoors while engineers from Scottish Power work in fixing the problem, which led to a power outage.

A spokesman from Cheshire Fire said: "Firefighters from Chester are currently in attendance at the scene of an electrical fault which has caused a manhole to explode on Liverpool Road, Chester.

"Liverpool Road is currently closed in both directions, from Morrison's roundabout to Brook Lane, while engineers from Scottish Power deal with the fault.

"Residents in the nearby area are currently being advised to stay indoors at the current time."