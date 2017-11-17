Homeless Chester man threatened to decapitate ex-girlfriend's cat

A MAN left menacing voicemails for his ex-partner threatening to cut off her cat's head, a court heard.

Steven Laird, 38, was upset after the pair broke up and made the calls while drunk on November 5 this year.

In total he left 24 voice messages, the majority of which were silent calls while others included threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and her pet cat saying “I will make your life a misery”.

He was described as a “Jekyll and Hyde character” who switched from being reasonable to verbally abusive when he drank alcohol.

Laird, who is living at the Richmond Court homeless hostel, pleaded guilty to harassment causing fear of violence.

He also admitted leaving other threatening voice-mails for a man working at the Chester City Mission's food kitchen, as well as breaching a previous suspended sentence order.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Chester Magistrates Court today and must also pay £150 in compensation to each victim.

Laird was also made the subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex-girlfriend or going near her home in Blacon.

Scott McCrimmon, defending, accepted it was a “very unpleasant offence” but stressed Laird had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He had a long-standing issue with alcohol and the relationship break-up had caused him to relapse after a positive spell tackling his addiction.

“He is extremely sorry and remorseful and had no intention of carrying out the threats,” Mr McCrimmon said.

“He consumed alcohol and, rather foolishly, used his mobile telephone to leave these rather despicable voicemails to the complainant in this matter.

“He said to me in the cells 'I've been extremely stupid; I've turned on the people who are helping me'.”

Laird also admitted breaching a Community Protection Notice that had banned him from entering the grounds of the Countess of Chester Hospital unless in an emergency.