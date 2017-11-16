Unmarked Cheshire Police BMW collided with car at junction while responding to incident

TWO police officers and a motorist were taken to hospital following a crash involving a police car.

The unmarked black BMW 330, belonging to Cheshire Police, collided with a black Nissan Qashqai at 4.55pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 15) while responding to an incident.

It happened on the A5117 at the junction with Common Lane, in Hapsford, near Frodsham.

A police spokesman said: “The two police officers, who were inside the car at the time, and the driver of the black Nissan Qashqai were all taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with minor injuries.

“A full investigation into the cause is now underway.”