Masked man armed with syringe leaves staff member shaken after Wirral salon raid

A MASKED man armed with a syringe left a staff member in distress after a raid at a Wirral hair salon.

At 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 14, a member of staff at Laura’s Hair and Beauty salon on Bidston Avenue, Claughton, called police after a man entered the property threatening staff with a needle.

He grabbed cash and the staff’s personal belongings before running out the shop.

No-one was injured.

The man is slim and was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

Forensic and CCTV enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible.

Detective inspector Mike Dalton said: “This was a cowardly attack on people going about their business in the community.

“The member of staff was thankfully unhurt but understandably distressed to be threatened in this way.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area yesterday to contact us immediately.

“There may be members of the public who were passing in their vehicles and recorded dash-cam footage of a man close to the salon or surrounding area, and any piece of information or footage, however small, may be vital for our investigation.

“I want to reassure all residents and businesses that Birkenhead continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit and we will do everything possible to identify the offenders and bring him to justice.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 0517291663.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously and for free on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online