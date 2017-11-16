Jailed Creamfields reveller from Chester was selling drugs for 'holiday pocket money'

A MAN was looking to sell drugs at the Creamfields festival because he wanted to have “pocket money” to spend while on holiday in Ibiza, a court heard.

Duane Meacock, of Wharf View, Chester, was jailed for four years and nine months at Chester Crown Court yesterday after he admitted possessing MDMA with intent to supply.

He was found to have £50 of the drugs in his possession, as well as balloons, cannisters and £3,000 in cash.

Security guards had become suspicious of him and a friend at the popular music event near Warrington on August 28 last year.

At the time Meacock, 23, was already on bail relating to an earlier charge of supplying ketamine to two girls at Rosie's nightclub in Chester in May that year.

They had been rushed to hospital as they had found themselves feeling “sick, weak and unable to talk” after taking the drugs. Both recovered and were later discharged.

Prosecuting, Ffion Tomos told the court security guards at the festival had spotted Meacock and a friend “passing something between each other” at around 7.30pm.

Both were searched and the defendant was found to have a bag of white powder that was later discovered to be MDMA, or ecstasy, worth £40. He also had a tablet of the same drug worth £10.

As well as balloons and cannisters, he also had £3,068 in cash and an iPhone that he refused to unlock.

He was arrested and gave a 'no comment' police interview, refusing to hand over the PIN for his phone, which was later unlocked by police forensic experts.

Miss Tomos told the court the defendant had three previous convictions for five offences, including possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and shoplifting.

Mark Le Brocq, defending, stressed that Meacock had pleaded guilty, albeit not at the first opportunity.

He said the defendant was a young man and was looking to raise “pocket money” ahead of a trip to Ibiza.

Judge Nicholas Woodward said the fact that Meacock had drug-related convictions on his record and had committed the latest offence while on bail were aggravating factors.

“Clearly you are in a very serious position,” he told the defendant, sentencing him to a total of four years and nine months.