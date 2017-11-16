Detectives ask Chester residents for help in 1976 sex attack investigation

DETECTIVES investigating an allegation of a serious sexual assault in 1976 are appealing for help from people living in Chester at the time.

The complainant, who was around eight when the assault is said to have occurred, came forward to police earlier this year.

Since then, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now casting the net wider to anyone who lived in Horrocks Road, Upton, or attended Kingsway High School in the 1970s.

It is believed the suspect was a woman or teenage girl at the time.

DC Steve Owens, of Cheshire Police, said: "I appreciate that we are asking people to cast their minds back to the 1970s and memories fade but, even though it was a long time ago, people who went to the school or lived in the area of Horrocks Road may remember their time there.

“We’re looking for those who knew people living in the area or attended the school during the mid-seventies to come forward and help us with our investigation.”

He added: “I must stress the incident is not connected to the school in anyway but people who attended at the time may well be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting occurrence number 0717033653. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.