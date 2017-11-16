Charity cyclist Erin, 11, from Kelsall, is an 'inspiration'

A DETERMINED schoolgirl has received an award after she raised more than £6,000 for a mental health charity.

Inspired by a cousin with anorexia, 11-year-old Erin Spray, from Kelsall, took on the Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle challenge (LEJOG) in aid of the Young Minds Charity.

Her initial goal was £2,000, but she has smashed her target and the figure keeps on rising.

Cycling UK, the national cycling charity, recognised her efforts by naming her winner of the Young Achiever of the Year 2017.

Erin and her dad Chris, a Cycling UK member, spent weeks planning the travel and logistics for the journey as well as completing long training rides to prepare for the challenge.

Following a route of 1,200 miles to make use of the low-traffic trail, it took about three weeks to complete. Erin is one of the youngest cyclists ever to complete LEJOG.

Erin said: "It’s amazing to win an award for my cycling. I loved the ride and seeing the amazing scenery in the UK. It was also brilliant to meet so many other cyclists who helped us along the way."

Dad Chris added: “I’m overwhelmed by Erin’s tenacity and determination. She just kept going, and often made me get on my bike in the mornings. I’ll never forget standing under that John O’Groats sign with a massive sense of pride in what she’d achieved.”

The Volunteers of the Year Awards provide Cycling UK with an opportunity to celebrate a variety of individuals, groups and clubs from across the UK that devote hours to supporting people to experience cycling.

The Young Achiever of the Year award seeks to celebrate young people who, through cycling, have worked hard and have achieved personal development or specific goals.

Cycling UK’s chief executive Paul Tuohy said: “Erin is an inspiring example of a young cyclist’s dedication and determination. Not only has she surpassed her target for fundraising, but has pushed herself to achieve something only a few cyclists her age have accomplished. Cycling UK is proud to acknowledge her perseverance and success.”