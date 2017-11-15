Three people taken to hospital after M56 crash near Hapsford

THREE people were taken to hospital after a crash on the M56 at its junction with the A5117 near Hapsford.

There were long delays after the crash between junctions 12 (Hapsford) and 14 (Chester Motorway Services) westbound at about 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 14).

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital after a three vehicle collision, but were not seriously injured.

Motorway Police later said that a third person was taken to hospital.

Firefighters from Runcorn also attended.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “A fire engine from Runcorn came across a road traffic collision involving one car which had come off the roadway on the A5117, Hapsford. Crews administered first aid to one casualty until the arrival of paramedics.”

All three lanes were initially closed but the hard shoulder and lane one were reopened shortly before 7pm.

The Highways England Twitter page announced shortly before 9pm that closed lanes had reopened but that it would take a long time for delays to ease.