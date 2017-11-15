Primary school emerges from the football wilderness to score goals galore with help from Chester FC

CHESTER FC'S mascot Lupus visited a primary school where a love of football and fitness is thriving – just three years after not even having a team.

Lache Primary School now boasts a crop of young footballing talents, with several players catching the attention of coaches and scouts from the Blues and the goals flying in.

In just three years, under the guidance of headteacher Rob Pullen and PE lead Shaun Mohan, the school has set up three teams – including a girls side that won their last match against Highfield Primary School in Blacon 9-0.

Last week, the school took part in FA Girls’ Football Week, a national campaign which aims to double the number of women and girls playing football by 2020.

The girls have been to watch England Ladies play Russia Ladies in a World Cup qualifying match at Tranmere Rovers.

The pupils are now looking forward to watching Chester FC play Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, November 25.

The rising interest in football was ignited by Mr Pullen and Mr Mohan who both joined the school about three years ago.

They, along with other teachers and parents, took part in the Chester Metric Marathon last month as well as two Chester half-marathons to raise money for the school teams' football kits.

They have also taken pupils to watch Manchester United play in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Mr Mohan, a keen Liverpool FC fan, said: “Football is thriving at Lache Primary.

“We have gone from having no football team three years ago to an A and B team as well as the girls' team. We have 40 children in the teams and are taking part in endless fixtures.”

Mr Mohan added that the interest in football was part of a bigger drive towards fitness and participation at the school as well as getting children involved in sport at a younger age.

The school has benefited from coaching sessions provided by Chester FC and one pupil has already joined the club’s academy.