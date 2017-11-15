Pensioner seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Helsby

A pensioner was taken to hospital after an acident on the A56 Chester Road at Helsby at about 4.30pm.

A North West Ambulance spokesman said a man in his late 60s was taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool with what are thought to be serious injuries.

The man was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

Cheshire Police closed the road between Tarvin Road and Bates Lane.

The A5117 at Hapsford was closed between M56 junction 14 and the A56 junction, but was reopened at about 8.45pm.

A concert due to be held at Helsby High School was cancelled because of the incident.

Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the accident to upload it onto www.cheshire.police.uk.