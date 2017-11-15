Long delays on M56 after three people were injured in crash near Hapsford

THREE people were taken to hospital after a crash on the M56 at its junction with the A5117 near Hapsford.

There were long delays after the crash between junctions 12 (Hapsford) and 14 (Chester Motorway Services) westbound at about 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 14).

Hundreds of motorists were stuck in six mile tailbacks as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital after a three vehicle collision, but were not seriously injured.

Motorway Police later said that a third person was taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Runcorn, Mollington and Frodsham attended in addition to two North West Ambulance Service rapid response vehicles and an ambulance.

Firefighters had to cut one of the casualties from a vehicle.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision between three cars on the M56 westbound. One person was trapped in a vehicle as a result of the crash. Part of the carriageway was closed whilst firefighters and paramedics released the casualty who was taken to hospital. Crews were at the scene for two hours.”

All three lanes were initially closed but the hard shoulder and lane one were reopened shortly before 7pm.