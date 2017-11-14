Two people taken to hospital after M56 crash.

TWO people were taken to hospital after a crash on the M56.

There were long delays after the crash on between junctions 12 (Hapsford) and 14 (Chester Motorway Services) westbound at about 6.30pm.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital after a three vehicle collision, but were not seriously injured.

All three lanes were initially closed but the hard shoulder and lane one were reopened shortly before 7pm.

The Highways England Twitter page announced shortly before 9pm that closed lanes had reopened but that ot would take a long time for delays to ease.

Traffic England said normal traffic conditions were expected at some point between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.