Town flat plagued by drugs and anti-social behaviour is closed down by Cheshire Police

A CHESHIRE town centre property plagued by anti-social behaviour and illegal drugs activity has been closed down.

On Friday, officers from Northwich Local Policing Unit were granted a closure order at a residential flat on Witton Street in the town.

The order, which was granted under the ASB Crime and Policing Act 2014, was applied for after officers gathered a catalogue of evidence in relation to numerous issues at the property; including drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The occupants of the address, a 37-year-old man, has now been ordered to leave the address and find alternative accommodation.

All windows and doors will now be boarded up for a period of three months. Anyone who enters the address during that time is committing an offence and can be arrested.

Constable Alastair Betts, of Northwich Local Policing Unit, who is the Beat Manager for the area said: “The action taken today is a positive and pro-active response to the concerns of the local community. I cannot emphasise the relief that this closure order will bring to residents and businesses in the area.

“The activity at this address was totally unacceptable and I have no doubt that the closure order is the right result for the community and it will have a positive impact on the area. Residents can now go about their daily business knowing that the order has been imposed and that anyone found breaching it will be prosecuted.

“I hope that this closure will serve as a warning that people who choose to behave in this way can lose their homes as a consequence of their actions.”

Local residents are encouraged to report any concerns to Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.