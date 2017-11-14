Chester Grosvenor named the best classic hotel in the world

Chester's most famous hotel has scooped an international award.

The Chester Grosvenor was named the World’s Best Classic Hotel at the Boutique Hotel Awards in London last week.

The awards recognise unique excellence among luxury boutique hotels. The Grosvenor – which has been the city's premier place to stay since the 1800s – is part of the Bespoke Hotels group, which includes more than 200 properties worldwide.

Winners were announced during a gala dinner at Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London, where former world champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko was guest speaker.

The Chester Grosvenor's general manager Richard Grove said: “We are delighted to have been honoured in this way by the Boutique Hotel Awards, and to be affiliated with some of the world’s most outstanding boutique hotels.

“This award means a great deal to the team who work incredibly hard to ensure every guest receives the same level of exquisite service.”

The Grosvenor – which is owned by the Duke of Westminster – boasts 68 bedrooms and 12 stylish suites, two award-winning restaurants and a boutique spa.