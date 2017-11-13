Young and old remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday in Chester

Servicemen and women who gave their lives in conflict were remembered in Chester on Remembrance Sunday.

Following a service of remembrance on Armistice Day on Saturday, Chester Cathedral held its annual Act of Remembrance service yesterday.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Razia Daniels, spoke during the ceremony.

Also present were other civic dignitaries including Chester MP Chris Matheson, representatives from the Army, RAF and Navy and serving and

former members of the Armed Forces.

Wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen.

The service – led by the cathedral’s acting dean, Canon Jane Brooke – was followed by a parade.

This formed in St Werburgh’s Street and marched through the city centre to Northgate Street, where the salute was given to the VIPs outside Chester Town Hall.

Crowds braved inclement conditions to attend proceedings.

Cllr Daniels, said: “It was marvellous, everything went really well.

“When we were in the cathedral we could hear hailstones, but when we came outside the sun was shining so we were able to pay our respects.

“When we stood on the dais and I looked down the street there were so many people which was great.

“We have got to remember them because we are all living our lives safely because of them.

”I would like to thank everyone who works so hard in our Armed Forces.”