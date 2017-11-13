11-year-old boy in serious but stable condition after being hit by a bus in Neston

AN 11-YEAR-old boy is in a serious but stable condition after being hit by a bus in Neston.

Emergency services were called at 3.30pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian on Liverpool Road near its junction with Drake Road.

Paramedics attended the scene and a boy was airlifted to hospital with suspected head injuries.

Today, Cheshire Police said the boy is currently in a serious but stable condition at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Area managing director of Arriva Merseyside Howard Farrell, said: “One of our buses was involved in an incident in Neston in which a child was injured.

"Our thoughts clearly are with the child involved and their family.

"Police are carrying out investigations and we are in close contact with the emergency services.”