New defibrillator at sheltered home in Frodsham will give 'peace of mind'

RESIDENTS at a sheltered housing facility in Frodsham now have “peace of mind” following the arrival of a life-saving defibrillator.

It was made possible after carers at Meadow Court on Clifton Crescent approached Frodsham Charity Music Festival who used their funds to pay for the gizmo, which costs around £1,000.

Support worker Bernie Wade, who works for Cheshire West and Chester Council, told the Standard that previously the nearest defibrillator was located at Weaver Vale Primary School.

“We would have had to run all the way there in an emergency and would probably need defibrillating ourselves!” she said.

“It peace of mind that we now have one here on site and all the staff are trained to use it.”

She thanked the members of Frodsham Charity Music Festival and urged people to attend next year's event on August 11. For more information visit www.frodshamcharitymusicfestival.com

* A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.