Guilden Sutton school's joy at 'outstanding' Ofsted report

DELIGHTED staff, pupils and parents are celebrating after Guilden Sutton CofE Primary School was rated outstanding in an Ofsted inspection.

The inspectors highlighted the outstanding teaching, personal development of pupils and leadership at the school, referring to headteacher Kathy Crowe as “unwavering in her determination to achieve the very best for pupils”.

The report said Miss Crowe had “created an aspirational environment for learning, where pupils and staff constantly aim high and are not afraid to make mistakes".

Miss Crowe said: “The report and its findings are testimony to the tremendous efforts of staff, children, parents and governors over the years, working together to make our school community what it is – an outstanding and special place to learn and grow.

“I’m delighted that the inspectors witnessed what we see every day - happy, respectful and hard-working pupils working together in a uniquely caring atmosphere.”

The report concluded that the academic progress of children throughout the school was outstanding, with Key Stage 2 pupils consistently reach attaining standards that are well above the national average in reading, writing and mathematics.

Chair of Governors, Rev Mark Hart, paid tribute to the Guilden Sutton staff.

He said: “This a very well-deserved recognition of the all-round excellence of the school and of the patient determination by which Kathy Crowe has built and inspired a staff team of the highest quality and commitment.”