Waverton man charged after knifepoint robbery in Helsby

POLICE investigating a robbery in Helsby have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man.

Lee Ryan, from Whitchurch Road, Waverton, was charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The robbery charge relates to an incident in Helsby on Monday, November 6, where a 56-year-old man had cash stolen off him as he left the One Stop Shop in Chester Road, Helsby.

The victim had been threatened with a knife.

The attempted robbery relates to an incident in Ince Lane, Wilmbolds Trafford, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday where a man attempted to steal a handbag off a 71-year-old woman.

The man was found in possession of a bladed article on November 7 on Orchard Park Lane, Elton.

Lee Ryan appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates on Thursday.