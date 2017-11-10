Search launched in Ellesmere Port for bag containing dead cat

People in Ellesmere Port have been asked to keep an eye out for a bag which may have a cat’s body inside it.

The RSPCA has issed an appeal for the public’s help in finding the bag as part of an investigation into an act of animal cruelty.

The animal welfare charity is investigating the death of a cat believed to have been fatally injured. However, the body – which is vital evidence – has not been recovered.

It is believed to be located on a sports field in Thornton Road. The body is wrapped in a black towel with paw prints on it and is placed inside a red plastic drawstring bag which says ‘CEX’ on the front.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Cragg said: “I have been out looking for the bag but have not been able to locate it. However we are fairly certain that the bag containing the cat’s body is within the vicinity of the sports field in Thornton Road.

“This is a popular dog-walking area and as dogs are curious animals, they might come across the bag. We want to make people aware that we are looking for it and that it is integral to our investigation.”

Anyone who finds the bag should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.