Chester-based deafness charity to receive three-year funding boost from BBC's Children in Need

A CHESTER charity which helps people with hearing difficulties has secured three years of funding from the BBC's Children in Need.

The cash will allow Deafness Support Network (DSN) to continue to employ two specialised project workers to work intensively with D/deaf children, young people and their families.

Gill Reeder, executive operations at DSN, said: “We’re thrilled that Children in Need has again recognised the difference the project makes and how improving communication is so important for deaf children and young people to integrate within the family.”

As part of DSN's ongoing ‘I’m Hear’ project, staff will work across the county providing home-based practical support to improve communication.

This can include different communication techniques.

For families of deaf children and young people who use British Sign Language (BSL), the project will also provide basic BSL sessions.

Pam Craige, ‘I’m Hear’ project co-ordinator, said: “Improving communication with deaf children and young people is really important as it paves the way for greater inclusion in so many areas of their lives. Better communication reduces isolation which deaf children and young people often experience, improves their confidence and well being.”

‘I’m Hear’ will also help young people to identify social activities and clubs they would like to attend, and project staff will provide deaf awareness sessions to the clubs to make sure that they can be fully included in chosen activities.

Pam added: “The team will also offer great opportunities for families to support each other and socialise.”

For more information call 0333 220 5050 or email dsn@dsnonline.co.uk or visit www.dsnonline.co.uk