Two lanes reopen on the M6 after a lorry crashed into the central reservation

ONE lane has reopened northbound and southbound of the M6 after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said traffic is now flowing well and that they are awaiting for an engineer to assess the damage to the central reservation.

The M6 was closed in both directions following the collision at 11.58am on the southbound carriageway between junctions 20, Lymm interchange, and 19, Knutsford.

A quantity of fuel was spilt onto the road and as a result the carriageway is closed in both directions. There are no reports of any injuries.