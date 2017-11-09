Lucy Moroney's £300,000 fundraising target smashed

THE Cheshire aunt of schoolgirl Lucy Moroney says the nine-year-old has received her fifth alternative treatment for an inoperable brain tumour after a fundraising target of £300,000 was smashed.

Nine-year-old Lucy was found to have Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumour, in July.

Her family set up a Justgiving page to raise £300,000 to get an alternative treatment called intra-arterial chemotherapy in Mexico for her tumour.

An update posted by her aunt Paula Newman on her Pineapple Fund page revealed how they have smashed their target after raising a total of £337,351 from private donations, events, bucket collections and crowdfunding.

Paula, of Tarporley, said: “I’m absolutely gobsmacked. What an incredible effort from #TeamPineapple.

“We desperately want to thank everyone individually. We hope that each and every one of you who has contributed by donating, holding an event, completing a challenge, collecting, sharing our posts – or simply sending lovely messages of support – knows how grateful we are.

“I keep saying it but I really can’t thank people enough.

“The way that friends, family, members of the community and even people across the world have pulled together for Lucy is indescribable beyond words.

“You only have to look at the pictures that her dad Joe has been posting to see how much Lucy is benefiting.

“Her fifth treatment has now been paid for but we still need to keep going so that she can continue to benefit and be well enough to enjoy life.

“It fills my heart with joy every time I see her smile, to know that this campaign has given her more than we could ever have hoped for. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

On Sunday, Lucy had an MRI scan following her fifth intra-arterial procedure and her final immunotherapy treatment which showed further tumour shrinkage from her last scan.

The family hope to keep on raising cash to ensure Lucy can continue the treatment and kill off the tumour for good.

On Saturday, December 2, Lucy’s Charity Christmas Ball will take place at Thornton Manor and tickets are still available.

Tickets are £60 per person and include a drink on arrival and a three-course meal.

For more information visit www. facebook.com/events/170445786841604

To donate to Lucy’s Pineapple Fund visit their Justgiving page www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/lucy-pineapple