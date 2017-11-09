Driver on New Ferry Bypass left shaken after 'brick' thrown at car smashes windscreen

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after an object – possibly a brick – was thrown as at a car in Wirral.

The car was travelling on the New Ferry Bypass on Tuesday, October 31, when an object, believed to be a brick, was thrown at it.

Police recived the report at 10.30pm.

The object smashed the windscreen and dented the front of the car. A man in his 50s who was driving the car was not injured but was extremely shaken by the incident.

Police officers attended and searched of the area. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Local Policing Inspector Georgina Minnery, said: "The sheer recklessness and stupidity of throwing items at a car or any vehicle is clear. The actions of the offender left the man visibly shaken and he was lucky not to have been injured.

“Throwing an object at a car obviously carries great dangers and I would urge anyone in the community who has information to identify the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward with any information.”

Members of the community with any further information are encouraged to speak with police officers in the area or contact police on 101.

Anyone with information who does not wish to speak with police directly can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.