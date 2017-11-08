Chester Lions warn that 50 years of firework displays in the city might have come to an end

CHESTER Lions have warned that this year's annual fireworks display at the Roodee may have been the last.

The Lions say that without financial support the rising costs of mounting the impressive display may be too much.

Although numbers attending were lower than last year, Chester Lions said there was a good turnout for the display at The Racecourse on Saturday, an event that they have been organising for over 50 years as part of the city's annual calender.

Originally held on the land opposite the old zoo entrance, the venue had to be moved to the city centre to accommodate the ever increasing attendance to this extremely popular event and it has remained there ever since.

It was a cold fresh night but fortunately the rain held off and everybody saw two fabulous fireworks displays, one at 6.45pm for the youngsters and this was followed by the main event at 7.30pm.

There was also a fun fair, stilt walkers, face painters, and live music on stage was provided by a band called Junction 12 and popular vocalist Sarah Lowe.

The fireworks were started by Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Danielsand Chester Lion's president Grace Brown.

Chester Lions said that this event is becoming harder each year due to many many factors beyond their control.

A spokesman said: “Most of the public do not realise this event is run by Chester Lions and not The Council or The Race Course. The costs to run this event have increased dramatically over the past few years as health and safety are, quite rightly, far more stringent than they used to be. During this time financial assistance has gradually diminished and is currently almost non existent. Chester Lions manpower (membership) has decreased and attracting new members is not easy as any organisation of its type will tell you. Add this to the age profile of its current membership and it is very clear that for this event to continue in 2018 drastic action needs to be taken.

“Maybe the time has come for Chester Lions to hand this event to CWAC, its councillors, public services and local businesses in the area.”