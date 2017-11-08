Brazen burglar crept into woman's home and stole her mobile phone from her hand while she slept

A BURGLAR who crept into a woman’s house in Chester and stole her mobile phone from her hand while she slept has been sentenced to two-and-a half years in prison.

Lewis Price, 23, of Greenwood Drive in Newton-Le-Willows pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud at Chester Crown Court on Monday, November 6.

On October 7, Price entered into the home of a 26-year-old woman on Watertower View and stole her mobile from her hand while she was asleep.

A couple of hours later the victim contacted police after noticing her phone and handbag were missing.

After ‘find my iPhone’ was activated on the victim’s device and, following information from the public, Price was identified as a suspect and was arrested on Sunday, October 8.

Detective Constable Lee Williams, of Chester CID, said: “Price is a brazen thief and had no thought for how this could have impacted on the victim. To sneak into somebody’s home and steal from the victim’s hand while they slept is a shocking crime.

“People should feel safe in their homes and knowing someone has been in while people are present can have a profound effect.

“This was a great result for the victim who was left shaken. I hope Price realises the effect of his actions.”