Woman, 23, hit in the face with a glass outside Chester pub

A YOUNG woman needed emergency treatment after she was hit in the face with a glass outside a Chester pub.

Police were called to reports of an assault close to Bridgewater Arms on Crewe Street at around 8.45pm yesterday (Monday, November 6).

The Standard understands that the glass had been thrown at the victim’s face.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Officers swiftly attended the scene and found that a 23-year-old woman had been hit in the face with a glass.

“As a result of the incident the victim sustained a cut to her upper lip and was taken for treatment at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

He added: “Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 876 of 6/11/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service confirmed that a young woman in her twenties had been taken to hospital with injuries to the face.