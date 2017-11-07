Tests being carried out at all tanning salons in Wirral

TRADING Standards and environmental health officers are testing tanning equipment at all sunbed shops and tanning salons in the Wirral in an effort to reduce potential dangers.

The tests establish how much ultraviolet radiation (UVR) the sunbeds produce, which can increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

Trading Standards officers say all sunbed shops should have sunbeds with a maximum UVR output of 0.3W/m2. This level equates to typical midday summer sun exposures in locations like Darwin, Australia, and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Thirteen premises have been visited so far and eight found to be breaching regulations have agreed to have their sunbeds re-tubed with 0.3W/m2 tubes. Another 54 shops and salons are due to be tested soon.

The council are pleased with the level of understanding and co-operation they are receiving from business owners.

Cllr Phillip Brightmore, cabinet member for environment, said: “It is great to hear from officers that all the businesses they have worked with so far have been so receptive and understanding of what we are trying to achieve, which is to reassure and protect Wirral residents and consumers who use these services.”

Sunbed users are being advised to check with the shop they visit to ensure sunbeds are complying with the law on UV radiation.

Trading Standards have powers to serve a notice banning the use of tanning equipment if businesses do not take action.