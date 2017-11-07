Chester Cathedral services will remember the fallen

Servicemen and women who gave their lives in conflict will be remembered in Chester this weekend.

Chester Cathedral will hold its Service of Remembrance on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, at 10.50am.

The short service will take place in the Garden of Remembrance, led by a representative from the cathedral. It will be followed by the playing of the Last Post and a two-minute silence. The Lord Mayor of Chester, Razia Daniels, will also be in attendance.

The short service is in addition to the full Annual Act of Remembrance service, which takes place at the cathedral on the following day, Sunday, November 12,

at 10am.

The Lord Mayor of Chester will lead this year’s service. Cllr Daniels will be joined by other civic dignitaries, representatives from the Army, RAF and Navy, and serving and ex-members of the Armed Forces will be in attendance.

The Service of Remembrance will be followed by the Act of Remembrance at 10.50am in the Garden of Remembrance, outside the cathedral.

The service will be led by Canon Jane Brooke, Acting Dean and Canon Chancellor. At about 11.20am, a parade will form up in St Werburgh’s Street, outside the cathedral, before marching through the city centre. It will finish in Northgate Street, where the salute will be given to the VIPs outside Chester Town Hall.

Cllr Daniels said: “Given the present day demands on our Armed Forces it is clear that Remembrance Sunday remains as important as ever.

“I would encourage people to try to attend the cathedral’s service or one of the ceremonies locally to them, to pay their respects to our serviceman and women past and present.”

The Lord Mayor also attended the launch of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal at Storyhouse, in Chester, and attended the Cheshire County Royal Legion blessing of the Garden of Remembrance at the cathedral, which was led by Canon Jane Brooke.