Cheshire Police officer charged with rape

A serving Cheshire Police officer has been charged following an investigation into a rape allegation.

Ian Naude, 29, of Market Drayton in Shropshire, has been charged with rape.

He appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates Court on Monday (November 6) where he was remanded into custody to appear before Chester Crown Court on Monday, December 4.

The rape charge relates to an incident reported to officers on Friday, November 3 in Crewe. The victim is a 13-year-old girl and she is receiving specialist care and support.

As soon as concerns were raised, officers took immediate action to investigate the allegation and an arrest was made on Saturday, November 4.

Naude was served with a suspension notice after being charged on Sunday, November 5.

As a matter of course Cheshire Constabulary has referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

A statement from the force said: “Cheshire Police take all allegations of rape extremely seriously and has specialist trained officers available to provide support. Anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime is urged to contact police.”