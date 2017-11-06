West Cheshire College students nail the competition in beauty awards

WEST Cheshire College students nailed the competition at this month’s Professional Beauty North Awards held in Manchester.

Level 3 Nail Technology students: Amy Chapman, 19 from Ellesmere Port, Emily Misson, 23 from Chester, and Kelly Swallow, 29 from Ellesmere Port, battled it out at the North Nail Championships within two dedicated categories for students; the Student Manicure and Student Permanent Polish classifications, impressing the judges to walk away with four awards.

The Professional Beauty awards gather together the best of the best from around the country to network and celebrate excellence.

Andrea Rimmer, tutor at West Cheshire College, said: “I am super proud of our ladies. They have been outstanding in this competition.

“They have all conducted a professional attitude throughout, working really hard and reaping the rewards. They also received great constructive feedback from the judges, which will help to improve on their performance and stand them in good stead for the future.

“I would employ all three of these ladies in a flash!”

Kelly Swallow achieved top place in the Student Manicure category, as well as runner-up in the Permanent Polish category. Emily was hot on the heels of Kelly taking second place in the Student Manicure competition and third position in the Student Permanent Polish category. Amy just missed out on claiming a podium finish in the Student Manicure selection by the closest of margins, with just 0.5 points in it.

Kelly said: “The competition was really tough so I am really pleased to have come away with two awards. Winning the student manicure competition was beyond my expectations.

“It was also great to have the support of Andrea, the college and both Emily and Amy, who were also competing at the event.”

To find out more information about the nail and beauty courses available at West Cheshire College, visit west-cheshire.ac.uk or call the College hotline on 01244 656555.