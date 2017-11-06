Vicars Cross Golf Club in drive to recruit more women

A CHESTER golf club is joining the drive to encourage more women to take up the sport by hosting a special open day.

Vicars Cross Golf Club, located on Tarvin Road, Great Barrow, Chester, is running a free taster event for women on Sunday, November 12.

The event will be taking place from 11am - 2pm and offers any women who are interested in taking up the sport the ideal opportunity to learn about what is involved.

The club’s PGA professional Martin O’Connor will provide free golf tuition and those taking part will also have a chance to visit the clubhouse for a drink and to chat to women members to discover what the sport and the club has to offer.

Follow-up coaching will also be available to newcomers who are interested in developing their skills with a four week block of lessons for beginners before Christmas.

Then they will be able to progress into a six-week block of lessons for improvers in the New Year with various options then being available to continue practicing and playing at the club which will be explained on the day.

Club member Wendy Anscombe who has led this project, said: “Golf is a great way to meet people, enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise. We look forward to meeting women who are interested in golf and introducing them to our club at the free taster session on Sunday 12th November.”

The initiative supports England Golf’s aim to get more women and girls playing golf and joining clubs. Currently only 15% of club members are women and 1% are girls.

Alison Lysons, England Golf’s Club Support Officer in the West of Cheshire, said: “It’s been great working with Wendy to develop this opportunity for women who would like to try the game of golf. I hope that the taster is a great success and that local women will take the opportunity to visit the club on November 12th and see what Vicars Cross has to offer them.”

For further information about the initiative at Vicars Cross Golf Club, contact Wendy Anscombe on 01244 335174 ext.1 or email wendy.anscombe@vicarscrossgolf.co.uk