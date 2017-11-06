Chester care home resident welcomes mayor to 100th birthday party

A home resident welcomed a special visitor when she celebrated a milestone birthday.

Mary Bean turned 100 on Thursday (November 2) at Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home.

She was surrounded by family, friends and fellow residents for her big day, and was also honoured to receive a visit from the Lord Mayor of Chester, Razia Daniels.

Mary said: “I had a wonderful day and was very shocked but delighted to get a card from the Queen.

“I really enjoyed my party and was very excited to meet the Mayoress!”

Mary was born in Wrea Green in Lancashire where her father, Selwyn Bean, was the vicar of the parish church. Selwyn, as he was known, went on to be the vicar of various parishes and, consequently, Mary and sister Elizabeth spent much of their early years moving around the North West. The family settled in Manchester in 1934, when Selwyn became the Archdeacon of Manchester.

While in Manchester, Mary trained as a secretary, working in a number of schools around Manchester and also at the University of Manchester.

Mary did not marry, and following her father’s retirement in 1966, she moved with her parents to Farnham in Surrey to care for them. From Farnham, Mary continued to pursue her career as a secretary, working at the Farnham Art School.

In 2012, Mary moved back up north to the Wirral so that she could be closer to sister Elizabeth. Elizabeth is now 94, and could not be any closer to her 100 year-old sister, living next door to each other at Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home.

Activities leader at the home, Bernie Harding, said: “Mary really enjoyed her day, and just couldn’t thank people enough for coming to celebrate with her. She definitely does not look 100 and is still so independent.”