More University of Chester graduates enjoy a day to remember

MORE University of Chester students have been presented with their degrees within the grand surroundings of Chester Cathedral.

Among those receiving honours yesterday was Jonathan Slater who was awarded a Master of Business Administration for his outstanding contribution to the city of Chester. He is the former managing director of The Chester Grosvenor hotel and board member of Marketing Cheshire.

The orator described Mr Slater as ‘The Tom Jones of TripAdvisor’. It was also mentioned that he was an accomplished sailor who had crossed the Atlantic and last year the family had trekked to Everest Base Camp.

The last of the graduation ceremonies take place today.