Detectives from North West Regional Organised Crime Unit apeal for help to trace Wirral man

DETECTIVES from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (Titan) are appealing for help to trace a 41-year-old man from the Wirral area.

Officers would like to speak to Paul James Fehily, whose last known address was in Birkenhead, as part of an ongoing Titan investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

Efforts have been made by the police to find him, but he remains outstanding, and officers are requesting the public's help to trace him.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of proportionate build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Titan officers executed warrants across Wirral, Cheshire, North Wales, Milton Keynes, Bristol and Scotland in September and October as part of an 18-month operation.

In an earlier statement, Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh, from Titan, said: "Titan exists to tackle and take down the most serious, hardened and organised criminals who pose the more serious threat to the communities. But we cannot do this work alone and we are grateful for our colleagues, particularly those at Police Scotland, for assisting and supporting us during this wide-ranging and ongoing investigation.

"Our message to those involved in drug supply is that you cannot escape justice and there are no borders, we will work with other forces to relentlessly pursue those profiting from serious organised crime.

"No-one should have to put up with drug dealing and the associated violence and gun crime it often brings.

"We will work with our communities to improve the quality of life for decent, law-abiding people and I would urge people to keep helping us do that by reporting any drug dealing or gun crime to the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Anyone who has seen Paul James Fehily, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101.

People with information can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.