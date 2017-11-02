Wirral MP questions Prime Minister over Hillsborough report

The Hillsborough families will not be forgotten, Theresa May has said, as she promised to learn from their experiences following the publication of a report into the tragedy.

The Prime Minister praised review author Bishop James Jones and said his findings were "important" and the Government would "look very carefully" at the 25 learning points he set out.

Labour's Alison McGovern (Wirral South) said she worried that the "pain and suffering of the Hillsborough families is already being repeated", as she pressed Mrs May on the review during PMQs.

She asked Mrs May to support a "duty of candour for all public officials" and "an end to public bodies spending limitless sums providing themselves with representation which surpasses that available to families".

The Prime Minister said: "I think that he (Bishop Jones) has done an excellent job and once again his report into the experiences of the Hillsborough families which has been published today as the (Ms McGovern) says is important and the Government will need to look very carefully at the, I think it's 25 points of learning that come out of it, and we will want to do so.

"I have always been very clear that the experience that the Hillsborough families had should not be repeated - that's why we have looked and we are committed to the concept of the public advocate because we want to ensure that people have the support that they need and it is important that we learn the lessons from Hillsborough."

She added: "I can assure her that we will not forget the Hillsborough families who have been dignified throughout the many years that they have been waiting for justice.

"We will not forget them, we will not forget their experience and we will ensure that we learn from that and learn from that to improve the experience of others in the future."

Among the 96 football fans who lost their lives at the Hillsborough disaster were Ellesmere Port men James Delaney, 19, James Hennessy, 29, and Christopher Edwards, 29, along with Jonathon Owens, 18, of Chester, and Dodleston schoolboy Henry Rogers, 17.