Police appeal for information after car is damaged in Garden Quarter of Chester

POLICE are appealing for information after serious damage was caused to a parked car in the Garden Quarter of Chester.

Yesterday morning, PCSO Dan Pheasey tweeted a picture of the black Volkswagen car that was damaged while parked in Garden Lane.

The image shows serious damage to the windscreen and bonnet of the car.

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting reference INC 288 of the 31/10/17. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.