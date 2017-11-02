Chester man hit with ban after driving under the influence of cocaine

A YOUNG man has been fined £150 after he was caught driving his car under the influence of cocaine.

Kurtis Lee Harrison, 21, was pulled over by police officers on Cliveden Road, Lache, Chester, at around 11.20pm on May 18 after they spotted his road positioning was poor.

He failed a roadside drugs test and was later found to have 13 micrograms of the class A drug in his blood. The legal limit is 10 microgrammes.

The defendant, of Francis Street, Chester, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and also admitted driving with no relevant licence and no insurance.

Appearing at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday, Harrison apologised for his actions. Besides the fine, he was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Harrison, who has seven previous convictions spanning nine offences, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.