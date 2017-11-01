Wrexham, Chester and Cheshire Oaks cut from Christmas Coca-Cola truck tour

The holidays may be coming, but Coca-Cola's big red truck won't be winding its way into North Wales or Cheshire this Christmas.

Families hoping the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour would be returning to Wrexham, Chester and Cheshire Oaks this year were left disappointed when the 2017 itinerary was released earlier today.

The three locations – which have drawn big crowds in previous years – have not been included in this year's tour.

Coca-Cola say the "brand new route for 2017" brings a " a sprinkling of festive magic to fans across the UK.”

But if you live in North Wales or the Chester area, the closest stop-off this year will involve a trek to the Liverpool One shopping complex, on December 5/6, or Telford on December 7.

The tour starts in Glasgow on November 11 and travels the country before finishing in Grays, Essex, on December 17.

Coca-Cola have been approached for a comment regarding this year's route change.