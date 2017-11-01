Expectant Wirral mums given the chance to 'Meet the Midwife'

A ‘MEET the Midwife’ event is to be held in Ellesmere Port.

The event at the One to One Midwives Ellesmere Port Pregnancy Advice Centre on Saturday, November 11 aims to highlight the choices available to pregnant women.

It will feature discussions and presentations from One to One midwives to ensure women and their families receive informed choice and continuity of carer.

One to One Midwives, an NHS approved provider of maternity services, has seen the birth of its 10,000th baby since starting in 2011 on the Wirral.

More than 30 per cent of babies delivered by One to One during the past six years have been home births.

When a woman first accesses One to One she is allocated a dedicated midwife, who will be the lead caregiver throughout her pregnancy, birth – if she chooses a homebirth – and for six weeks of postnatal care.

The One to One midwife will be available over 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When she is on holiday her “buddy” will be available instead.

Care takes place in the women’s homes at times to suit their needs. Visits can take place in the evening or at weekends to ensure partners are also active participants in the care.

There are no limits to the number of visits, and the woman and midwife will agree how often the visits should take place to meet the individual needs of the family, not just based around routine or traditional care models.

Event organiser, Laura Austin from One to One Midwives, said “Many women do not know they have a choice around their maternity care.

“We hope events like this will raise awareness and empower women to have more control over their birth experiences”

The event is free to attend and light refreshments will be available. To book a place or for more details email info@121midwives.co.uk or call 0151 3455580.