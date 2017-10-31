Upton chippy "frying high" after being named one of the top three newcomers in the UK

A FAMILY-run chippy in Upton has been revealed today as one of the UK’s top three new fish and chip shops.

Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove has been shortlisted as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Newcomer Award – one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards – Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove will now compete against two other shops, Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire and Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire to clinch the title of “UK’s best new fish and chip shop”.

To reach this stage of the competition, the Chester chippy, run by Josette Foster and her husband Richard, has been appraised across a variety of judging criteria including innovative approaches to running a new fish and chip shop, promotional activities, and sustainable and responsible sourcing policies.

The three shops also received mystery shopping assessments by industry experts, evaluating both product quality and customer service levels.

Josette said: “We are thrilled to be short listed for the award and can’t thank our team here enough for their commitment and hard work aver the last 12 months.

“We would also like to thank all our customers for their support in making this nomination possible.”

Over the coming weeks the finalist shops will face further in-depth judging visits from an awards auditor, assessing the business operations both front and back-of-house. This final stage of competition judging will determine the overall national winner who will be announced at the 30th anniversary awards ceremony.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “With many Brits already having a ‘go-to’ favourite fish and chip shop, it’s no easy feat starting a new business in the fish and chip sector.

“Our finalists should be applauded for their successful start in the world of fish and chips – they have taken the challenges and demands that come with a new business in their stride, demonstrating exceptional levels of commitment, talent and dedication. They not only have what it takes to make a lasting impression within their local communities, they’re also on track to become true champions of the wider fish and chip industry. I hope other fish and chip start-ups are encouraged to follow their exemplary lead.”

Andrew Marriott, UK Brand and Marketing Manager for award sponsor Frymax, the leading all-vegetable frying fat for the fish and chip trade, added: “The standard of this year’s finalists seems to have scaled new heights with three fantastic, high quality entries – whoever wins will be a great ambassador for our industry.”

The winner of the Best Newcomer Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on January 25, 2018.