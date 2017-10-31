Double award delight for health trust's mental health service

THE region's local health trust has won two awards for its mental health services.

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (CWP) Wirral Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Primary Mental Health Team was shortlisted in the primary and secondary mental health care collaboration and the improving access and outcomes in education (NHS England) categories in this year’s National Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards.

Meanwhile, the Trust’s Young Advisors, in partnership with the East CAMHS Primary Mental Health Team, were shortlisted for best innovation in children and young people’s mental health (NHS England).

At a ceremony held in Blackpool, the Wirral CAMHS Primary Mental Health team was announced as winners in the improving access and outcomes in education (NHS England) category and were highly commended for their work in the Primary and Secondary Mental Health Care Collaboration category.

The trust’s young advisors, alongside the East CAMHS Primary Mental Health Team, were announced as winners in the Innovation in Children and Young People’s Mental Health (NHS England).

Claire Evans, participation and engagement lead for central and East

and leader of the Young Advisor programme, said: “Our Young Advisors continue to amaze and inspire.

“The work they do is invaluable and I’m so pleased they’ve been recognised in this way.”

Vicky Dunham, team manager for Wirral CAMHS Primary Mental Health Team, said: “The work we’re doing for Future in Mind is something I’m extremely proud of, and I am over the moon that it has been recognised and awarded the award for Improving Access and Outcomes in Education.”

The Positive Practice Mental Health Awards are run by the Positive Practice MH Collaborative, a user-led multi agency collaborative of seventy-five organisations, including NHS Trusts, CCGs, Police Forces, third sector providers, front line charities and service user groups.

The awards aim to identify and disseminate positive practice in mental health services by working together across organisations and sectors, to facilitate shared learning, and to raise the profile of mental health with politicians and policy makers.

Sheena Cumiskey, CWP Chief Executive, said: “The work both of these services have been recognised for is a reflection of fantastic work CWP staff are doing on a daily basis.

“Staff work tirelessly and passionately to ensure we provide high quality care to the people who access our services and to be recognised in this way is a great achievement.”