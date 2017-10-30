Ellesmere Port MP Justin Madders wants tougher punishments for attacks on police dogs

AN MP has backed calls for tougher sentences for attacks on police dogs.

Justin Madders met eight-year-old German Shepherd Finn, along with handler PC Dave Wardell, at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) awards in Parliament.

Presented with IFAW’s Animal of the Year Award, hero police dog Finn beat the odds to survive horrific knife wounds to the head and chest inflicted in the line of duty just over a year ago whilst chasing a suspect.

Despite his injuries, Finn held on to the suspect until PC Wardell was able to handcuff him. Finn was then rushed for emergency surgery where he was deemed to be within minutes of losing his life.

Mr Madders, who represents Ellesmere Port and Neston, said: “I really enjoyed meeting Finn and his handler PC Dave Wardell and hearing their story first hand.

“Finn is a truly remarkable dog. His defence of his handler and his dedication to duty shows the special relationships that can exist between dogs and people and I fully support Dave’s campaign for ‘Finn’s Law’, calling for attacks on police animals to be recognised as more than ‘damage to property’.

“Although such attacks have now been elevated by the Sentencing Council from the category of criminal damage to an aggravated offence and there are plans to increase the maximum sentence under the Animal Welfare Act for the most severe cruelty cases to five years in prison, it is vital that we all keep up the pressure for the Government to keep its promise on this, and for police animals to be specifically recognised in this legislation.”

For more information visit www.finnslaw.com