Friends and family pay tribute to Jordan Avery at Chester's Grosvenor Park

Friends and family of a teenager who died last week have paid tribute to him.

A large group of young people gathered in Grosvenor Park, Chester, this afternoon to remember Jordan Avery, 17.

Jordan was hit by a train on the Chester-Shotton line, close to Walls Avenue just outside the city centre, last Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

Friends Beth Irvine, 16, and Alisha Shone, 17, organised a release of balloons at the park.

Alisha, of Sealand, said of those who attended: “I couldn't be any more grateful. It's just amazing.

“We're so happy to have managed to get everyone together.

“Jordan would have loved it.”

Beth added that she was “astonished and “speechless” at the turnout.

Jordan’s parents and his younger brother also attended. Mr Avery thanked the crowd for attending.

After the balloons were released, Jordan’s friends sung songs around candles, Liverpool FC flags and other items that had been laid out as a tribute to the teenager.

A book of condolences was also passed around. The group then walked across the city to the Tower Fields bowling green, close to where Jordan lost his life.

The teenager was a former pupil of Bishops' High School in Great Boughton.

The school's deputy headteacher Helen Cairns said he was "a popular member" of their community, adding: "Although he left in 2016, Jordan has remained friends with many of the students. We are devastated to hear about his death.

"His family and friends remain very much in our thoughts and our prayers as they come to terms with their loss."

British Transport Police said Jordan’s death is not being treated as suspicious.